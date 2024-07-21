Meghalaya: Conrad K. Sangma attends CM Connect Programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Thursday attended the CM Connect Programme, a block level community interactive programme which was held at the Kurkalang Football Ground, Lumdaitkhla, Bhoi Rymbong.

This was the second public forum, wherein people from the block turned out to express their concerns. People voiced their grievances on issues related to various concerns ranging from transportation, roads, education, water supply, electricity, agriculture and many others.

In his speech, Chief Minister said, “The CM Connect Programme has different levels but the main essence of it is to bring the administration closer to the people and to listen to the problems of people first hand. It is not for the government to make programmes, schemes and policies sitting from our offices but to curate them according to what the people require. We are reaching out to know your problems and know what is working and what is not. This is a great platform because we have representatives from all the government departments to give the needed answers and we can also chalk out solutions for various issues."

People attending the program voiced their concerns and issues in various departments like in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), education, deplorable condition of the VIP Road and concerns on more support towards the differently abled.

On these lines other major issues were discussed where the people have requested a Civil Sub Division in the area as travelling to Shillong and Nongpoh has become cumbersome. Concerns like power supply and border issues were also discussed among others.

Sangma and the officials of various departments answered and clarified the queries and concerns of the people and the Chief Minister assured that all of the concerns that were raised would be addressed and looked into.

Various SHGs, cooperative societies and associations also voiced their grievances and asked for support. The program ended on a satisfying note where many issues were resolved and others were taken for consideration of review. Cheques were given for Community Funds distribution to Community Based Organisation (CBO) CLF, VO under NRLM Community investment Fund (CIF) to Kynthupiang Cluster Level Federation, Kyrdem for 31 SHGS.

Community Investment Fund (CIF) was given to 36 VOs for 129 SHGs and Vulnerability Reduction Fund for 8 VOs.

11 Bolero Pickups were also distributed to beneficiaries of the CM Elevate Initiative at the same venue.

