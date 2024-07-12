Meghalaya: Conrad K. Sangma attends stakeholders and consultative meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minster, Conrad K. Sangma, on Thursday, attended the "Stakeholders and Consultative Meeting" with Rangbah Shnongs of the Greater Shillong Planning Area on Waste Management & Urban Rejuvenation.

Also present during the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang and senior officials of the Urban Affairs department.

Presentations on the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Wahumkhrah river and Waste Management were given during the meeting. Discussions on the way forward with the active involvement of the community were also held.

The Chief Minister later interacted with the gathering and took questions by the attendees on beautification, decongestion and waste management, hawkers and hawking zones etc.

