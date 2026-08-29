Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong asks CS, DGP to trace state's residents in Nepal amid disaster

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said he had instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to ascertain whether any residents of the state were in Nepal at the time of the devastating incident, even as the government had yet to receive any information about Meghalaya residents who may have been affected.

Expressing condolences to the people of Nepal, Tynsong said the state government was fully prepared to deal with such eventualities and stressed the need for preparedness in Meghalaya as well as across the country.

"It's very, very unfortunate. Our condolences go to the whole nation of Nepal. Secondly, when we talk about Meghalaya, yes, we are also fully prepared in case of such eventualities, be it in Meghalaya, any state or India. We have to be well prepared for this," he said.

Tynsong said he had directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to specifically find out whether any resident of the state was present in Nepal when the incident occurred. "Right now, we are yet to get any information. I have already instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to find out if there is any resident of Meghalaya who happens to be there, but till now, we have received no information," he said.

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