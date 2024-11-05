Meghalaya: East Garo Hills Publishes Draft Electoral Rolls for Three Assembly Segments

WILLIAMNAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), East Garo Hills, has issued a notification informing the publication of draft electoral rolls for three Assembly segments, namely, 41-Songsak (ST), 42-Rongjeng (ST) and 43-Williamnagar (ST) with reference to January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

According to the notification, the claims and objections to particulars in the entry should be lodged between October 29 and November 28. It also stated that the eligible citizens who will be attaining the age of 18 years on any of the subsequent dates in the year 2025 may also file their respective claims for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Further, the claims and objections may be presented in the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers of the concerned constituencies or in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election), stated a press release.

Also Read: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner instructs people to accept Rs 10 coin

Also Watch: