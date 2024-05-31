Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills to celebrate ‘World No Tobacco Day’

SHILLONG: The NTCP, East Khasi Hills will observe the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on 31st May, 2024 under the theme: ‘Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference.’ The theme specific to Meghalaya is ‘My Meghalaya, Tobacco-Free Meghalaya’.

To mark this occasion, the office of the District Medical & Health Officer, East Khasi Hills in collaboration with the Ki Synjuk Ki Hima Arliang Wah Umiam Mawphlang-Welfare Society is organizing a Marathon which will commence from Lad-Mawreng and conclude at Mawphlang, stated the press release.

