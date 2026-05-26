Meghalaya: ‘Exercise PRAGATI 2026’ strengthens regional military cooperation

SHILLONG: Multinational joint military Exercise 'PRAGATI 2026', currently underway at Umroi in Meghalaya, has entered an intensive phase of training and interoperability exercises, bringing together more than 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations to strengthen regional peace, cooperation and collective security, officials said on Monday.

The maiden edition of the exercise, which commenced on May 20, is being conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect, providing participating armies with a common platform to train together, exchange operational experiences and enhance interoperability in a multinational environment.

Defence officials said one of the defining features of the ongoing exercise is the formation of integrated mixed teams comprising personnel from all participating countries.

These teams are training collectively in challenging semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, fostering professional understanding and operational coordination among the troops.

Over the last few days, participating contingents have undertaken a series of specialised military drills and tactical exercises designed to improve combat preparedness and mission coordination in difficult environments.

The training modules include rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering operations, jungle lane shooting and bus intervention exercises.

The exercise has also witnessed competitive events aimed at enhancing marksmanship and operational confidence among the participating soldiers.

Sniper firing competitions and AK-203 rifle shooting events have been conducted as part of the programme, allowing troops to familiarise themselves with different tactical approaches and weapon-handling practices followed by partner nations. Apart from operational training, Exercise PRAGATI 2026 has placed significant emphasis on strengthening camaraderie and military bonding among the troops. (IANS)

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