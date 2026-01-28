Meghalaya exploring ILP-like system under Immigration Act, 2025

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday indicated that the State Government is examining the scope for introducing stronger regulatory safeguards for the entry and stay of foreigners by exploring provisions under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, including the possibility of incorporating mechanisms similar to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. Amid growing concerns over demographic pressure, internal security, and the protection of indigenous interests in the border state, Tynsong said the Meghalaya Government has formally referred the Act, recently passed by Parliament, to the Advocate General and a team of legal experts for a detailed examination.

"We are even examining if the Act 2025 of the Immigration and foreigners act, whether we can also maybe cope in some kind of provision over there to implement it may be just like ILP type of but that again, we have already referred this details of the provisions in the latest Act 2025 foreigners and immigration Act Passed by the parliament to be again look into by the Advocate General and their team of our legal experts," Tynsong said.

Amid rising concerns over illegal immigration in the state, given its porous international border and complex ethnic composition, the government has reiterated the need for robust legal mechanisms to regulate entry and ensure effective monitoring. While Meghalaya does not currently fall under the ILP regime, the state has consistently underlined the importance of stronger safeguards to protect indigenous interests.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which came into effect across India on September 1, 2025, seeks to modernize and consolidate the country's legal framework governing the entry, stay, and exit of foreign nationals. The legislation replaces four colonial-era laws and introduces enhanced security measures, including biometric identification, centralized data systems, and stricter norms for registration, reporting, and compliance by foreigners.

