Meghalaya: Extortion Racket Targeting Non-Tribal Traders Busted By Ri-Bhoi Police; 4 Arrested

NONGPOH: An extortion racket whose modus operandi involved demanding money from non-tribal traders in the district has been busted by the Ri-Bhoi police.
Four members of the group, operating under the banner of Hynniewtrep National United Federation (HNUF) were arrested by the cops yesterday.
Three of its members were caught red-handed while the alleged mastermind was nabbed some time later based on the statements of the apprehended sub-ordinates.
Acting on reliable input, Simon Jyrwa and his associates were arrested after it was found that the group had orchestrated a plan to raise funds for HNUF by extorting several non-tribal traders doing business in the district, informed a police official.
In response, a Special Team was constituted by the police and a surveillance operation was launched in order to monitor the illegal activities of the HNUF members.
It led to the apprehension of three individuals, identified as Simon Jyrwa, Alton Wahlang, and Francis Wahlang, who were caught red-handed while collecting the demanded money from a restaurant in Pahamri-oh, Nongpoh on Monday at around 2:10 PM.
During initial interrogation, the detainees revealed the information about the kingpin identified as Rangsngur Warjri, who claims to be both the president of the Meghalaya People Federation (MPF) and HNUF. Warjri was subsequently arrested from Umsning in connection with this case.