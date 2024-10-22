Meghalaya: Extortion Racket Targeting Non-Tribal Traders Busted By Ri-Bhoi Police; 4 Arrested

NONGPOH: An extortion racket whose modus operandi involved demanding money from non-tribal traders in the district has been busted by the Ri-Bhoi police.

Four members of the group, operating under the banner of Hynniewtrep National United Federation (HNUF) were arrested by the cops yesterday.

Three of its members were caught red-handed while the alleged mastermind was nabbed some time later based on the statements of the apprehended sub-ordinates.

Acting on reliable input, Simon Jyrwa and his associates were arrested after it was found that the group had orchestrated a plan to raise funds for HNUF by extorting several non-tribal traders doing business in the district, informed a police official.