Meghalaya: FASTOM calls off stir as government assures Pay, DA, CPF and Gratuity

SHILLONG: The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) called off its indefinite sit-in at Malki Ground on Thursday after the state government assured a four-point benefits package for nearly 10,000 Ad-Hoc teachers. The agitation, which began on September 22, concluded following a meeting between FASTOM leaders and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his official residence.

FASTOM vice-president Sanborn Jungai stated that the delegation highlighted the challenges faced by Ad-Hoc teachers for decades and reiterated their long-standing demand to upgrade them to the Deficit System of Deficit Pattern. However, Sangma ruled out the upgrade, noting that most teachers would lose benefits under the deficit system and instead proposed alternative measures.

The first measure will ensure that Ad-Hoc teachers receive basic pay based on seniority, with different slabs according to years of experience. Secondly, Dearness Allowance (DA) will be fixed annually to help teachers cope with rising inflation. Thirdly, the government will implement the Central Provident Fund (CPF), with an eight percent contribution each from the government and the teachers. The fourth benefit will cover retirement-related provisions, including a death-cum-retirement gratuity fund to be contributed to by the teachers themselves.

Jungai clarified that all four measures will be implemented from the next financial year, starting April 1, 2026. The government has requested three months to finalize the basic pay, DA, and CPF calculations, with decisions on individual entitlements expected before Christmas.

