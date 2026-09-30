Meghalaya: Former Nartiang MLA Draison Kharshiing Joins BJP With 200 Supporters

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Nartiang MLA Draison Kharshiing joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with more than 200 supporters from different parts of Jaintia Hills, in another organisational expansion by the party in Meghalaya ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Kharshiing, who represented the Nartiang constituency as an MLA from 2003 to 2008 and served as a three-term MDC between 1989 and 2004, joined the BJP at a programme attended by Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin, senior BJP legislator and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai and other party leaders.

Shullai, while welcoming Kharshiing and his supporters into the BJP, said the party's political expansion should not be viewed as an attempt to destabilise the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government. He said the BJP continued to repose faith and confidence in the government under the Chief Ministership of Conrad Sangma.

"No move to destabilise NPP-led MDA Government, we repose faith and confidence under the Chief Ministership of Conrad Sangma," he said.

Talking to media persons, the BJP legislator said, "We welcome him and his supporters, more than 200 people from every part of Jaintia Hills……"

Shullai further said the BJP's growing support base included people associated with different political parties in Meghalaya.

"NPP, VPP as well as Congress supporters joined BJP," he said.

The induction added to the BJP's efforts to expand its organisational footprint in Meghalaya, with the party seeking to consolidate its grassroots presence across the State ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

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