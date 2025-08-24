Meghalaya: Fresh Militancy Fears in State

Police confirm recruitment attempts amid political blame game

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: After years of relative calm, Meghalaya is once again facing unsettling reports of insurgent activity, with police confirming that outlawed militant outfits are making fresh attempts to regroup and recruit.

Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang acknowledged the emerging threat but cautioned that details remain unclear. “We have reports of new recruitment, but exactly the scale and who exactly these people are who are being recruited or trying to regroup or being formed again, we don’t know,” Nongrang said, adding that security agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

The issue was reportedly raised during recent meetings of the State Security Commission by Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. “As the Leader of the Opposition, he obviously knows a lot of things which we are also keeping track of. He raised this issue about youth, educated or uneducated, trying to join rebel groups to make a comeback. Those concerns were noted,” the DGP said.

Sangma, who is credited with playing a crucial role in dismantling insurgency during his tenure, has strongly criticised the present government’s handling of the matter. He warned that rising frustration among educated but unemployed youth is creating fertile ground for militancy to return.

“If they say they don’t know, then it is their failure or their usual denial mode, but the reality is all alarming. Inputs indicate that many qualified youth with professional degrees, out of frustration and anger, have resorted to rebellion,” Sangma remarked, accusing the government of complacency.

