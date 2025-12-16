Meghalaya: Garo community miffed at unfinished Tura-Dalu stretch even after 5 years

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Niksamso Garo Community on Monday has alleged that the Tura-Dalu stretch of National Highway-217 remains unfinished even after more than five years of construction and alleged that the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has "falsely declared it complete via newspaper ads-a claim that defies on-ground reality." The organization flagged serious safety concerns and demanding immediate accountability.

Citing on-site checks and public complaints, the organization said there are "vast unfinished stretches, absent protection/retaining walls, and deep cracks splitting the carriageway," warning that these shortcomings "threaten commuter safety every day." The stretch, which serves as a key arterial route in the Garo Hills, continues to pose risks to daily commuters, students and long-distance travellers.

The organization further highlighted the growing public hardship, stating that "choking dust plagues travellers, hitting two-wheeler riders hardest on treacherous surfaces." It added that despite repeated grievances, "students and daily commuters have lodged repeated complaints, but contractors ignore them entirely."

Referring to its own inspections, the organization said, "Our organization inspected the site last year and again this year. No progress-only rising frustration." It alleged that "chronic delays, bogus completion claims, and safety neglect scream gross negligence and potential corruption."

Calling for urgent action, the organization said, "We demand NHIDCL and authorities act now," urging them to "Conduct an immediate independent technical inspection of the NH-217 Tura-Dalu stretch," to "Impose strict penalties on defaulting contractors," to "Mandate time-bound fixes with rigorous quality checks," and to "Ban corrupt firms from Garo Hills projects."

Emphasizing public safety, the organization asserted that "Garo Hills residents reject substandard roads that jeopardize lives," and reiterated, "We insist on transparency, accountability, and safe infrastructure."

Also Read: Tura Bypass Rs 520 Cr Project to Boost Guwahati-Dalu Connectivity