Meghalaya Girl Dies After Hospitals Allegedly Refuse Treatment

An 11-year-old girl has died in Meghalaya's Garo Hills after two hospitals allegedly refused to treat her for suspected rabies — a case that has now prompted a formal complaint citing medical negligence and a violation of constitutional rights.

Netera Sangma was referred from Dadenggre Community Health Centre to Tura Civil Hospital. According to a complaint filed with the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, she was turned away there, and again when her family rushed her to Holy Cross Hospital.

She died in the ambulance on the way home.

A Formal Complaint and Its Demands

Social activist Greneth M. Sangma filed the complaint on behalf of citizens of Garo Hills, stating he had spoken directly with the child's father, who confirmed both hospitals refused admission.

The complaint argues the hospitals violated the child's fundamental Right to Life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. It also cites the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Parmanand Katara vs. Union of India, which established that no hospital — government or private — can refuse emergency medical care.

"The excuse of 'no beds' or 'lack of isolation facilities' does not absolve a hospital of its legal responsibility to provide stabilisation to a critical patient," the complaint states.

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What the Complaint Is Calling For

The activist has demanded a time-bound judicial or magisterial inquiry into why both hospitals refused admission to a critically ill child.

He has also called for administrative action against hospital staff and administrators on duty, and urged authorities to consider ex-gratia compensation for the girl's family.

The case has drawn widespread attention to gaps in emergency healthcare delivery and institutional accountability in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region.