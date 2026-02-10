Meghalaya goes ‘all out’ against illegal coal mining, shuts 34 mines in EJH

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has directed the East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district administration to intensify its crackdown on illegal coal mining, as police in the district shut down more than 34 illegally operated mines. Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong said the government has adopted an uncompromising approach to end unlawful mining activities that have continued despite repeated enforcement actions.

"Right now, we have gone all out to ensure that illegal mining activities that have happened or are still happening are completely stopped. We have spent all our time closing them. We have directed the administration to go all out and ensure that all such illegal activities are stopped immediately," Tynsong said, underlining that the state has instructed officials on the ground to act without delay.

Responding to queries regarding the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police appearing before the Meghalaya High Court, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Within the next 10 days, we will file our affidavit before the High Court. At this point, I will not say much, as the matter is before the High Court. Let the High Court take whatever necessary steps from its side."

Referring to recent incidents linked to illegal mining, Tynsong acknowledged the difficulties faced by enforcement agencies due to the district's challenging terrain and remoteness. "Whatever incidents have happened, action has been taken. You must have seen the reports. We have tried our best, but the recent incident occurred in very interior areas. From the main road, even by four-wheel vehicles, it takes three to four hours to reach. You know the topography and the challenges that even police personnel face," he said.

He added that the government has stepped up operations, particularly during the dry winter months, to ensure illegal activities are curbed. "As I said earlier, especially during the winter season, we are going aggressively after such incidents. Let me tell you clearly that we will continue to do so during this dry season to ensure that illegal activities stop."

Dismissing suggestions of a fixed deadline for enforcement, the Deputy Chief Minister said action would be taken whenever illegality is detected. "The question of a time frame does not arise. If any illegality happens-whether tomorrow or the day after-we will go all out to shut it down," he said.

Addressing concerns over manpower constraints, Tynsong expressed confidence that the situation would improve soon. "At present, the manpower situation is manageable. Very soon, we will fill up vacancies, as we have about 3,000 posts in the Police Department. Once this process is completed, the situation will be more manageable," he added.

Also Read: VPP Criticizes MDA Over Illegal Coal Mining After EJH Tragedy