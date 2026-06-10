Meghalaya Government Pushes Electric Mobility with 50-Bus Network

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government launched an electric mobility initiative with the rollout of three electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme and announced that 47 more buses would be inducted to create a city-wide public transport network across Shillong and its peripheral areas.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the buses at the State Guest House in Tara Ghar and said the fleet would provide regular and reliable services at intervals of 15 to 30 minutes, irrespective of passenger load.

The initiative includes 55 electric buses, comprising 25 nine-metre buses and 30 seven-metre buses, all equipped with wheelchair accessibility and a range of over 150 km. A dedicated e-bus depot is also being developed at Umsawli in New Shillong.

Sangma said the government-backed model prioritised timely and dependable services rather than profit from ticket sales. He added that the state would continue to promote electric vehicles and renew the policy providing exemption from registration fees and taxes on EVs.

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