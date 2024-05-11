Meghalaya Government Revieves Preparedness for Monsoon Season

Shillong: The state of Meghalaya has initiated its preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. A review meeting for the preparedness to handle the monsoons was undertaken on Friday in the capital city of Shillong.

The meeting regarding the state’s preparedness to handle monsoon rains was chaired by Sanjay Goyal, the Commissioner and Secretary in charge of the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Senior officials of multiple departments participated in this meeting and presented with updates on steps taken in order to mitigate the possible damages and ensure the well being of the citizens. Representatives of the health, public health engineering, public works department, state disaster response force, civil defence, education and IMD attended this review meeting. In charge officials of relief operations in all the districts of the state also attended this meeting.

Talking to the media, Sanjay Goyal mentioned that the monsoon season usually begins in the first week of June in Meghalaya and that the date is well prepared in terms of the rains. He also mentioned that a fund of around Rs 20 Crores has been placed with the deputy commissioners of each of the districts to handle any kind of emergency situation that might arise.