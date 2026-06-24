Meghalaya government seeks central intervention to ease mining norms

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has sought an appointment with the Union Coal Ministry to press for relaxation of existing mining norms, including easing scientific mining requirements and allowing greater flexibility for small-scale miners.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the government held consultations with coal traders and miners' associations from Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills, which he described as "fruitful and positive".

He said stakeholders raised concerns that the current scientific mining framework was not suitable for Meghalaya's landholding patterns and geographical conditions, as it required large tracts of land.

Dhar said the State government would take up the matter with the Centre, including proposals to reduce the size of mining blocks and consider permitting small miners under a revised system.

He added that the government had already initiated contact with the Union Coal Ministry to secure an appointment for further discussion on the issue.

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