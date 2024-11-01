Meghalaya Govt initiates district fund scheme to implement MRSSA 2016

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Government of Meghalaya, in its notification, has formulated a scheme for placing of fund at the disposal of the Deputy Commissioners through their respective District Task Force, in order to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 in the State.

In order to implement the provisions of the Act, the District Task Force was constituted with the Deputy Commissioner as the Chairperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner as Secretary. Members of the Task Force shall include the Superintendent of Police, Inspector of Supply, Inspector of Labour, Inspector (Infiltration Branch), Anti-Infiltration Directorate, representative from Autonomous District Council and two non-official members from amongst the local authority.

The objective of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 is to ensure enhanced security vetting of the tenants and to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the State by preventing anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the State which might be detrimental to peace and tranquillity, to maintain public order and peace, to verify and regulate the tenants residing in the rented houses in the State, to establish District Task Force and facilitation centres, to facilitate effective enforcement of various laws and for safety and security of the citizens and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Residents Safety Bill Faces Ministry of Home Affairs' Rejection

Also Watch: