Meghalaya HC Orders Capture, Vaccination of Vicious Stray Dogs Before Release

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state authorities to capture and vaccinate stray “biter dogs” before releasing them back into public areas, stressing that the growing menace poses a serious threat to public safety.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter.

The bench observed that a significant number of stray dogs in the state have turned aggressive and vicious, often attacking pedestrians without provocation. “On roads, streets and other public places they suddenly attack persons, at times causing grave injury,” the court noted.

The judges directed that such dogs must be taken into custody by the concerned authorities, inoculated, vaccinated, medically examined, and kept in shelters for observation. Only after ensuring that the animals are no longer a threat to the public should they be released.The court further cautioned that releasing aggressive dogs without proper verification would endanger citizens.

The bench also instructed the Registrar General to move the Supreme Court seeking directions on whether the PIL should continue to be retained by the Meghalaya High Court, citing the unique and pressing nature of the problem in the state.

While similar matters are pending before other High Courts and the apex court, the bench emphasized that Meghalaya faces a distinct challenge that requires immediate and localized intervention.