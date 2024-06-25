Meghalaya: Health Minister M. Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurates X-Ray Unit facility

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Minister of Health and Family Welfare, M. Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday inaugurated the X-Ray Unit facility at Smit Primary Health Centre in the presence of Joram Beda Commissioner and secretary Health and Family welfare and Dr F. V Kharshiing, Director of Health Service (MI) and others.

Speaking at the gathering Lyngdoh said she came here not only to inaugurate the X-Ray Unit facility but also to see the progress of the work at this PHC.

In the last few months when she visited these areas she received the request from the Dorbar to upgrade this PHC to CHC and the land is also available, for that the engineer is doing their work.

She also said that to be in a good relationship the connection between the officers and the people should be there, to see the logical end. Lyngdoh also requested the officers of the department to follow up the proposal of the Dorbar. She also said we are here to serve the people.

“It’s not really matter who the target patient is, we need to ensure that lives are saved, Lyngdoh said. She urged all officials’ doctors to work hand in hand with the dorbar shnong for smooth functioning of the PHC.

