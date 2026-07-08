Meghalaya High Court seeks fresh data on drug cases in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to place on record updated details of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in and around Shillong including its main market place -- the busy Police Bazar area, following concerns raised in a public interest litigation (PIL) over the alleged prevalence of drug peddling in the locality, officials said on Tuesday.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W. Diengdoh while hearing a PIL filed by Mewaker Lyngdoh against the Union of India and others.

During the proceedings, Additional Advocate General K. Khan submitted an affidavit on behalf of the Meghalaya government in compliance with the High Court's earlier order dated June 8 this year. The affidavit was taken on record by the bench, and a copy was furnished to senior advocate S.P. Mahanta, appearing for the petitioner.

In the affidavit, the state government outlined the measures undertaken to combat narcotics-related offences and furnished details of cases registered under the NDPS Act between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

It also included information regarding the disposal of narcotic substances seized by various enforcement agencies and subsequently handed over to the Meghalaya Police. The details were incorporated in a tabulated form in the affidavit.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that drug trafficking and peddling continue to remain a serious concern in and around the Police Bazar area, one of Shillong's busiest commercial hubs, and urged the court to ensure stronger enforcement measures to curb the illegal trade.

Seeking additional time, the state's counsel informed the bench that the government would place before the court fresh data relating to NDPS cases registered from January this year till the present, specifically concerning the Police Bazar locality in the city, which is the main market hub for the citizens.

Accepting the request, the High Court granted time to the state government and listed the matter for further hearing on August 3, directing it to file an additional affidavit containing the updated figures. (IANS)

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