Meghalaya Human Rights Commission calls for detailed report from DGP

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), has called for a detailed report from the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, into the incident that occurred on the night of June 8, 2024 at the Additional Secretariat parking lot where Bindas Syiem was staging a peaceful hunger strike. The Commission has also directed Rituraj Ravi, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, to appear in person before the Commission on June 20.

It may be mentioned that there were allegations that a police team which included the East Khasi Hills SP, on June 8 night tried to forcefully take Syiem but had to give after people who were present at the place prevented them.

