Meghalaya: HYC dismantles illegal structures in Lum Survey under Cantonment

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) dismantled the houses illegally built by settlers in Lum Survey on Thursday. The settlements were constructed on the land belonging to the Defence Estate Office, Guwahati, which is under the jurisdiction of the Shillong Cantonment Board.

Recently, the HYC had given the East Khasi Hills two-weeks time to dismantle the structures which according to the pressure group were illegally constructed. The council’s youth brought with them a JCB in case they needed it to bring down the structures. However, it was not used. Soon after police came intervention in the site, ensured no untoward incident had taken place.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem expressed his displeasure that despite the presence of the district administration the pressure group had to take up the responsibility to dismantle the illegal structures. The youth body also alleged that the Lum Survey area was a haven for drug users and peddlers even as they added that it is also a safe place for thieves.

According to Synrem the pressure group had given the authorities to evict the illegal settlers but seeing no proactive measures had to dismantle the structures on their own. A fortnight ago the HYC and the East Khasi Hills district administration and the Shillong Municipal Board undertook a joint inspection of the site.

