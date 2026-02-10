Meghalaya illegal coal mining case: East Jaintia Hills DC, SP appear before HC

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar on Monday appeared before the Meghalaya High Court in connection with the deadly dynamite blast linked to illegal coal mining at the Mynsngat-Thangsko area, as the court took strong exception to the continuation of unlawful activities and the recent explosion that claimed 27 lives.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the coal mine disaster, the High Court pulled up the district administration and police authorities and directed their personal appearance.

Speaking to mediapersons after the court proceedings, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said, "In connection with the dynamite blast at an illegal coal mine in which 27 labourers died, the High Court has taken cognizance. The Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar of East Jaintia Hills were called for personal appearance, and in that connection, we appeared before the High Court. As the matter is sub judice at this stage, we cannot say much. We are doing our duty as required, and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

"The investigation in the case is also ongoing. We have made arrests, and the probe is moving in the right direction. I am confident that we will bring it to a logical conclusion. The search and rescue operation continued yesterday, but we could not recover any bodies. Today as well, the rescue operation is ongoing. Its duration depends on the teams deployed, including the NDRF, SDRF and the Special Rescue Team. Based on the situation, a considered decision will be taken subsequently," he added.

