Meghalaya: India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' begins in state

SHILLONG: The 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' commenced on Wednesday, at Foreign Training Node, Umroi. The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from July 3 to 16.

The Indian contingent comprising of 45 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of Sikkim Scouts along with personnel from other arms and services.

The Mongolian contingent is being represented by personnel from 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. Last edition was conducted in Mongolia in July 2023.

The Opening Ceremony of the Exercise Nomadic Elephant was attended by Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.

The aim of the Exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter insurgency operations in a Sub Conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain.

Tactical drills during the Exercise include Response to a Terrorist Action, Establishment of a Joint Command Post, Establishment of an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre, Securing of a Helipad/ Landing Site, Small Team Insertion and Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations besides Employment of Drones and Counter Drone Systems amongst others.

Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16 along with Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of the Indian Army.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant will enable both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

