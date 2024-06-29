Meghalaya: Indian Air Force (IAF) invites applications for Agniveervayu selection test

SHILLONG: The Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates born between 3rd July, 2004 and 3rd January, 2008 for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 02/2025 under the Agnipath Scheme.

Online registration will commence from 8th July, 2024 to 28th July, 2024 and online examination dates scheduled from 18th October, 2024 onwards. For detailed information on entry level qualification, medical standards, terms and conditions, instructions for filling up online applications and registration for Agnivee rvayu intake 02/2025 log on to https://agnipath vayu.cdac.in

Also Read: Indian Air Force (IAF) to acquire 6 Tapas drones, lead military acquisition for Made-in-India UAVs

Also Watch: