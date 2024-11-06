Meghalaya: Industrial Zones Set To Be Established In New Shillong Area

SHILLONG: In a significant development, the Meghalaya building rules has been amended by the state cabinet on Tuesday to enable the establishment of industrial zones in New Shillong township.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, while addressing the media following the cabinet meeting, said the amendment is aimed at categorising the industrial zones in the New Shillong township.

The objective behind this move is to regulate the construction of the buildings in the industrial zones of Mawhanu and Mawkasiang under the new Shillong township.

“The amendment is broadly to facilitate the need to categorize the industrial zones as categorisation was not done earlier and it involves the amendment of the building bylaws for these industrial zones,” Lyngdoh said.