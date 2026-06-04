Meghalaya intensifies African Swine Fever containment measures after fresh outbreaks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has intensified containment measures following fresh outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in several districts, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stating that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

Sangma said the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department had initiated precautionary measures to contain the outbreak, adding that only a few cases had been reported so far.

Confirmed ASF cases have been detected in parts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts, including the Regional Pig Breeding Farm at Kyrdemkulai.

The department has declared areas within a one-kilometre radius of affected sites as infected zones and areas up to 10 kilometres away as surveillance zones under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

Authorities have imposed a ban on the movement of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products into and out of affected areas. Pig markets, slaughterhouses and abattoirs in the notified zones have also been closed until further notice.

The government has prohibited swill feeding and directed farmers to follow strict biosecurity measures, including restricting visitor access and disinfecting vehicles and farm premises.

Veterinary teams have intensified surveillance and sample collection, while local bodies and Rapid Response Teams have been mobilised to support containment efforts.

Officials said the measures were aimed at protecting livestock resources and preventing economic losses to pig farmers, for whom pig farming remains a major source of livelihood in the state.

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