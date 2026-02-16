Meghalaya: Justice (retd) RS Chauhan to head judicial probe into East Jaintia Hills coal mine blast

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Justice (Retd) RS Chauhan will head a three-member judicial commission constituted by the Meghalaya government to probe the fatal blast in an illegal coal mine at Mynsngat-Thangsko in East Jaintia Hills that claimed 31 lives, even as the state examines constitutional routes to revive coal mining. The government constituted the commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. It includes retired IPS officer H Nongpluh and retired IAS officer PS Dkhar as members, and authorities have given it six months to submit its report.

The panel will conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry into the February 5 explosion, fix responsibility for acts of commission and omission, and identify systemic failures that allowed the tragedy to unfold. It will also examine the deeper causes of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, including the working conditions of labourers and miners who depend on the sector. In a formal notification, the government stated: “The Governor is pleased to appoint a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Retd.) R.S. Chauhan, who shall be the Chairman of the Commission, and consisting of members H. Nongpluh, IPS (Retd.), and P.S. Dkhar, IAS (Retd.), to inquire into the incident at Mynsngat-Thangsko Village, Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya under the below-mentioned terms of reference.” The terms mandate the panel: “To inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident dated 05.02.2026 in the coal mine(s) located at Mynsngat-Thangsko Village, Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya;” “To submit a comprehensive fact-finding report on the acts and/or omissions of the persons and/or authorities concerned, including any failure to prevent the occurrence of the incident on 05.02.2026;”

The commission has further been directed: “To examine the root causes of illegal coal mining in the State of Meghalaya, including but not limited to the working conditions of labourers and miners whose livelihoods depend on coal mining;” “To recommend remedial measures, including administrative and institutional reforms, to be adopted by the Government of Meghalaya to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future;” On rehabilitation and relief, the notification states that the panel will: “To suggest appropriate measures, including financial package(s) or rehabilitation scheme(s), for persons whose livelihood depended on coal mining prior to it being banned by the Hon’ble National Green Tribunal in Original Application No. 73/2014 vide order dated 17.02.2014;” “To suggest whether the Government of Meghalaya ought to approach Her Excellency the President of India for any relaxation/modification/exception in the application of the provisions of the Mines and Mineral Development Act, 1957 or any other applicable law passed by Parliament under Para 12(A)(b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in view of the traditional practices of mining prevalent in the State of Meghalaya.” The notification makes it clear that “The Commission may submit its report embodying the findings and its recommendations thereon to the State Government within a period of six (6) months from the date of this notification.” It adds, “The Commission shall formulate its own procedure and may give to all concerned such notice of inquiry and follow such procedures as it may consider necessary and proper.”

The proceedings will take place in Shillong. The order states, “The place for conduct of the proceedings shall be Shillong unless otherwise directed by the Commission,” and further directs that “the provisions of Sub-Sections (2), (3), (4) and (5) of Section 5 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 shall apply to the Commission.”

The government also clarified that “The Commission may be assisted by such officials, experts or bodies as it may require in connection with the inquiry. All the powers provided to the Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952) shall be available to the Commission.” The state’s Mining & Geology Department will bear the expenditure incurred on the inquiry.

Also Read: VPP Criticizes MDA Over Illegal Coal Mining After EJH Tragedy