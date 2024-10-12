Meghalaya: KSU Submits 17 Point Charter to District Selection Committee

Shillong: A team from the Khasi Students Union met with the Chairman of the District Selection Committee of the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. The team handed over a memorandum to the chairman regarding the recruitment process in the district.



Members of the employment cell of the Khasi Students Union of the East Jaintia Hills unit submitted a 17-point charter to the chairman of the District Selection Committee. This charter was regarding the recruitment process in the East Jaintia Hills. The members of the students union commented that it has become increasingly evident that there are multiple inherent flaws and inconsistencies in the existing system regarding recruitments that hinders the selection of the most qualified candidates.



They also mentioned that one of the biggest problems with the existing process is a lack of transparency in the recruitment process. Transparency would be helped by clearly outlining the selection criteria, making the evaluation process more objective and providing timely updates to all stakeholders, they mentioned.



They also mentioned that a thorough revamp of the District Selection Committee’s recruitment methods is essential to align them with modern standards and best practices. The KSU members also said this includes updating job descriptions to reflect the evolving requirements of different positions, streamlining the application and evaluation processes and introducing mechanisms to prevent bias and favoritism in recruitment.



“By embracing these changes, the DSC can enhance its ability to attract and select the most qualified candidates, ultimately benefiting the district by ensuring that competent individuals are appointed to key roles,” the KSU members added.