Meghalaya Launches E-Pension Portal And SMS Service To Streamline Pension Process

SHILLONG: The state launched the new e-Pension Portal of the Office of the Accountant General (A&E), Meghalaya on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards improving the efficiency and accessibility of pension-related services for the state's retired employees.
As a part of the Audit Week celebrations 2024 John K. Sellate, Pr. Accountant General (Audit) and Director General, Regional Capacity Building and Knowledge Institute, Shillong launched the portal.
Sellate highlighted the importance of this initiative in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the pension payment process.
“The launch of the Pension Portal marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide better services to our pensioners. We are committed to making the pension process as smooth and hassle-free as possible,” he stated.
The Pension Portal is now live and can be accessed at [https://epension.megonline.nic.in].
Later that day, C. H. Kharshiing, Pr. Accountant General (A&E), Meghalaya, launched an SMS service to speed up the preparation of pension papers for the state's retiring employees.
The SMS service will provide monthly updates and notifications to retiring state government employees and their controlling offices regarding the status of their pension papers' submissions.
This initiative aims to enhance communication between the AG office and the pensioners, thereby reducing delays.
