Meghalaya logs 6 more COVID casualties

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya, on Sunday, logged six more COVID-19 deaths, and 388 new infections while 483 persons recovered from the infection. As on date, the State has 945 total deaths; and 3,979 active cases whereas 52,464 persons have so far recovered from the virus.

Of the six new fatalities, East Khasi Hills district recorded four and Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills districts recorded one death each.

Of the 388 new cases, East Khasi Hills district recorded 105, West Garo Hills district 99, Ri-Bhoi district 55, South West Khasi Hills district 40, West Jaintia Hills district 25, West Khasi Hills district 16, North Garo Hills district 15, East Garo Hills district 11, South West Garo Hills district 10, South Garo Hills district nine and East Jaintia Hills district three.

Of the 3979 active cases, East Khasi Hills district 1128, West Garo Hills district 895, Ri-Bhoi district 573, West Jaintia Hills district 481, South West Khasi Hills and North Garo Hills districts 177, West Khasi Hills district 151, East Garo Hills district 143, South Garo Hills district 94, South West Garo Hills district 87 and East Jaintia Hills district 73.

