Meghalaya marks 54 years of statehood with historic Baghmara celebration

Shillong: Meghalaya commemorated its 54th Statehood Day on Wednesday with the official state-level celebration held in Baghmara, South Garo Hills, for the first time, paying tribute to its founding father, late Captain Williamson A. Sangma. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma addressed the gathering, recalled the non-violent statehood movement and called for unity, inclusive growth and shared responsibility.

He conveyed the Prime Minister's greetings to the people of the State, highlighted Meghalaya's recent economic growth, and stressed that development must be felt in everyday life. The Chief Minister announced the clearance of the second phase of the Baghmara water supply project and assured improvements in road connectivity and healthcare facilities. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other speakers termed the event historic and emphasized balanced regional development.

