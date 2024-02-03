MEGHALAYA: In a proactive move to curb the menace of substitute teachers, the Meghalaya government has issued a directive making it mandatory for all schools in the state to install a mobile attendance app called TIMS (Teachers Information Management System).

The decision was taken in response to concerns raised by the Ministry of National Education Mission over alleged cases of representation of selected teachers, a practice deemed illegal and violation of service rules. Expressing grave concern over the impact of such misconduct on the quality of education, Director of School Education and Literacy Swapnil Tembe asserted, "Disciplinary action will be initiated against teachers found to have made audible representations that worked."

The purpose of this strict adherance is to maintain the integrity and accuracy of attendance records through the use of the TIMS mobile app, which is equipped with facial recognition and geo-fencing features As part of this wider policy, principals have been directed to prominently display pictures of all teaching staff along with their names and subjects taught on school bulletin boards by February 15.

The move aims to promote accountability and transparency clearly in managing attendance The National Education Mission highlighted the negative impact of representative learning in the educational environment as a whole, citing poor performance in board exams as evidence. In response, the government is committed to weeding out such malpractices and maintaining the sanctity of the education system.

To further strengthen the implementation of this guideline, District School Education Officers (DSEOs), District Program Coordinators (DPCs), District Monitoring Coordinators (DMCs), and Deputy District School Education Officers (SDSEOs) have been designated surprising research in lower schools their authority. Any violation of these guidelines will lead to the responsibility of the authorities concerned.

The proactive measures of the Meghalaya government underscore its commitment to weed out fraudulent practices and promote quality educational environment to ensure quality education to all students in the state. The TIMS mobile application is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring accurate and transparent records of meetings that contribute to the overall development of the education system in Meghalaya.