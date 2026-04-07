Meghalaya MLA Drops Hints of Political Shift Ahead of 2028 Polls

With the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections still years away, the state's political undercurrents are already beginning to stir. Speculation is mounting that some legislators from alliance partners may be quietly reassessing their options — and at least one MLA is not ruling anything out.
Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, currently a member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has stopped well short of dismissing rumours of a possible switch to the ruling National People's Party (NPP), choosing instead to let the speculation hang in the air.
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Syiem was candid about the uncertainty surrounding his political future, while stopping short of any firm commitment either way.
"I won on its ticket in 2023 and I am thankful; there is no turning back on that. But what will happen in 2028, time will tell," he said.
The legislator, who has held the Nongpoh seat since 2018, said any decision would ultimately rest with the people he represents — not with party leadership or political backroom conversations.
"The leaders and the people of the constituency, based on their support and feedback, can enable me to give a categorical response. Right now, I am a member of the United Democratic Party," he said.
What stands out in Syiem's remarks is his framing of any potential political shift as a bottom-up process — driven by voters, not ambition.
"You will get the answer if you go to the market and ask people; they will tell you," he said, adding that he is actively gauging public opinion before committing to any course of action.
"I am undertaking an all-round exercise to understand the mandate people will give, and based on the dreams and aspirations of the electorate, we will take a decision in due course of time."
It is a careful line — one that keeps his options open without appearing to jump ship prematurely.
Reports of factional tensions within the UDP have been circulating alongside the crossover speculation, but Syiem was quick to separate himself from any internal party conflict.
"I am not part of that groupism; I am not part of those discussions or any such matter. I am not aware," he said flatly.
Syiem confirmed that he has received feelers from across the political spectrum — including, notably, from the BJP.
"Many political parties have contacted me. In a vibrant democracy, discussions always take place. Leaving or joining any political party is part of a vibrant democracy. There have been feelers from all political parties," he said.
He also acknowledged the competitive reality of the state's evolving political landscape, noting that no party can be taken lightly. "Every party is a challenge for me; all political parties, even the BJP, are strong. They have a good party organisation."
The broader context behind the speculation is the NPP's growing dominance in Meghalaya politics. As the ruling party consolidates its position, alliance partners face a familiar dilemma ahead of any election cycle — stay put and risk irrelevance, or realign and stay in the game.
Syiem's carefully worded responses suggest the calculus is already underway, even if no decisions have been made. Whether others from the alliance are having similar private conversations remains to be seen — but the murmurs in Shillong's political corridors are clearly getting harder to ignore.