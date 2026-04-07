Meghalaya MLA Drops Hints of Political Shift Ahead of 2028 Polls

Syiem was candid about the uncertainty surrounding his political future, while stopping short of any firm commitment either way.

"I won on its ticket in 2023 and I am thankful; there is no turning back on that. But what will happen in 2028, time will tell," he said.

The legislator, who has held the Nongpoh seat since 2018, said any decision would ultimately rest with the people he represents — not with party leadership or political backroom conversations.

"The leaders and the people of the constituency, based on their support and feedback, can enable me to give a categorical response. Right now, I am a member of the United Democratic Party," he said.