Meghalaya: Mohendro Rapsang quits NPP, triggers political churn in West Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former West Shillong legislator Mohendro Rapsang has resigned from the ruling National People's Party (NPP), setting off a fresh round of political speculation in Meghalaya's volatile urban power corridor and adding another layer of intrigue to the state's shifting electoral landscape ahead of 2028.

Rapsang, who joined the Conrad K Sangma-led NPP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, formally stepped down from the party's primary membership, citing "personal reasons" for his exit. His resignation, addressed to NPP state president Prestone Tynsong, effectively ends a four-year association with the ruling party and reopens political equations in West Shillong - a constituency known for its high-decibel contests and strategic manoeuvring among regional and national heavyweights. Confirming his decision, Rapsang said, "Yes, I have resigned from the NPP. I have my personal reasons and I have not decided as of now where to go."

When asked about his electoral plans for 2028, he maintained a guarded stance, stating, "It depends. I will discuss it with my supporters, assess the situation and decide."

In his resignation letter, Rapsang wrote, "…I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the National People's Party with immediate effect due to personal reasons," formally drawing the curtain on his stint with the state's ruling dispensation.

Though the former MLA has publicly attributed his departure to personal considerations, many in West Shillong view the development through a sharper political lens - the high-stakes urban constituency has historically witnessed intense electoral contests, shifting allegiances and calculated realignments. Political observers argue that, in Meghalaya's coalition-driven ecosystem, resignations rarely occur in isolation and often signal the beginning of a broader recalibration.

Rapsang's political journey mirrors the state's fluid power dynamics. Once a prominent Congress face in West Shillong, the party suspended him after he extended support to the MDA-I government - a move that marked a decisive rupture with his former political home and underscored an era of pragmatic alignments over rigid party lines. He subsequently joined the NPP before the 2023 Assembly elections and contested on its ticket, but lost to UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh in a closely watched battle.

Also Read: Meghalaya: HM Shangpliang likely to get NPP’s Rajya Sabha ticket