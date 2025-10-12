Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma drops political bombshell, hints at GHADC realignments

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amidst reports that several Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of District Council (MDCs) may not contest the upcoming GHADC elections on the party’s ticket and are exploring “better options,” former Chief Minister and Leader of the All India Trinamool Congress Legislature Party in Meghalaya, Dr. Mukul Sangma, has dropped enough political grenades to send tremors across the Garo Hills power corridors. Keeping his cards close to his chest, the shrewd political tactician hinted that several sitting MDCs from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) have sought Trinamool tickets for the forthcoming GHADC elections, a development that could dramatically alter the region’s political equilibrium, even as he prepares to handhold a new generation of leaders eager to begin their innings in politics.

“I am in touch with MDCs also, ex-MDCs also, and there are many other new potential leaders and budding leaders and aspirants who want to be in circulation, who want their innings in politics. Sometimes you need to keep your cards close to your chest, read the mind of people, filter people,” Dr. Sangma remarked, hinting at a quiet recalibration within the TMC’s Garo Hills unit.

In a veiled message to defectors and fence-sitters, Sangma cautioned that “nobody is indispensable,” asserting that there is no dearth of capable leaders. “We have to ensure that people who are with us together are not so weak in being able to remain glued to their intent, glued to their shared core values in politics,” he said, striking a tone of resolve and quiet defiance.

While addressing questions about the exodus of leaders from TMC, Sangma remained unflinching. “Let me not be disrespectful to these leaders. Some people don’t have patience, look at some joining BJP and then again exploring other avenues. See, leaders must be seen moving ahead with complete clarity to convey the message to the masses,” he stated, adding that those who lack endurance in political battles often “see the other road as less bumpier.”

Revisiting his dramatic 2021 defection from Congress to TMC, Sangma recalled, “The decision to merge with the Trinamool Congress was a long-drawn exercise.” Along with him, 11 other Congress MLAs joined Mamata Banerjee’s party, a power move that shook Meghalaya’s political foundations. Among them were Charles Pyngrope, Himalaya Shangpliang, George B. Lyngdoh, Shitlang Pale, Dikkanchi D. Shira, Miani D. Shira, Zenith Sangma, Marthon J. Sangma, Jimmy D. Sangma, Winnerson D. Sangma, and Lazarus M. Sangma.

