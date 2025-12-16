Meghalaya: Munawar Zama highlights youth empowerment through education

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With over 70 percent of Meghalaya's population comprising youths and education emerging as the most critical driver for employment, social mobility and nation-building, the focus has sharply shifted to youth empowerment as renowned international motivational speaker Munawar Zama begins his visit to the region, lending momentum to a broader discourse on education-led development.

Ahead of his keynote address at a grand Islamic conference scheduled for December 16, 2025, at Jamiul Uloom Rahmania Madrassa, Chibinang, under the Phulbari constituency, Munawar Zama was accorded a dignified reception at Guwahati Airport.

