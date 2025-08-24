Meghalaya: NCP to contest all 29 GHADC seats, vows salary clearance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a strategic push to revive its fading influence in Meghalaya, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced plans to field candidates in all 29 constituencies of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for next year. The announcement was made during a meeting of the State Executive Committee, where Sanjay Prajapati, North East NCP in-charge, outlined the party’s agenda of financial accountability and administrative reforms. He assured that, if voted to power, the NCP would prioritize clearing the backlog of GHADC employees’ salaries. “Along with 43 months’ pending salaries, interest will also be paid to the employees,” Prajapati said, pledging swift resolution of local issues within a month of assuming office. Once a formidable force under the leadership of the late P.A. Sangma, the NCP’s fortunes nosedived after Sangma floated the National People’s Party (NPP) in 2013, triggering a wave of defections. The party has since struggled, losing prominent leaders such as Sanbor Shullai to the BJP and Saleng A. Sangma to the Congress, leaving it without a single legislator or MDC in the state.

