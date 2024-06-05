Meghalaya: NEET Pass Percentage Among Lowest in India Amid Alleged Exam Discrepancies

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s performance in this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was disappointing. Only 1837 out of 3,815 candidates passed the exam marking pass percentage of 48.15%. This result places Meghalaya as state with fifth-lowest pass rate in country. National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results of undergraduate medical entrance exam yesterday.

This year’s pass rate for Meghalaya showed slight decline from last year’s 49.01%. In comparison overall pass percentage across India was 56.41%. With 13,16268 out of 23,33297 candidates clearing exam.

There were significant concerns about conduct of the exam in Meghalaya. Particularly in two examination centers located in Jowai and Nongpoh. Reports indicated discrepancies like distribution of different sets of exam papers to students. Improper collection of admit cards. Inadequate instructions provided to examinees. These issues reportedly led to confusion. May have impacted students’ ability to complete the test. However, whether these discrepancies had any direct effect on pass percentage remains unconfirmed.

Meghalaya’s pass rate was marginally higher than Assam (47.71%) Mizoram (47.75%) Tripura (47.31%) and Madhya Pradesh (45.67%) Despite challenges the state did see commendable performances from some candidates.

The highest scorer from Meghalaya was Kashish Samee. Female candidate from general category. She achieved an impressive percentile of 99.834269. Despite her high score, the fierce competition meant that she secured a national rank of 3732.

On national level, 67 students shared top rank, each scoring 99.997129. Among top achievers was Chand Mallik from Tripura, a male candidate from Scheduled Caste category. This highlights the competitive nature of exam this year.

The NEET results have brought mixed feelings across Meghalaya. Pass percentage drawing attention to potential areas for improvement in exam administration and student preparation. Reported discrepancies at examination centers raised questions. Stakeholders hope will be addressed to ensure a fair testing environment in future.