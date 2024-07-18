Meghalaya: NEHU commemorates 189th death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) observed the 189th death anniversary of U Tirot Sing Syiem on Wednesday, a ceremony attended by the university’s teachers, students, and non-teaching staff. The event, held on the NEHU campus, honoured the legacy of the Khasi chief known for his valiant struggle against British colonial powers.

The observance was chaired by the vice-chancellor (I/C) of NEHU, professor Devendra Nayak. Professor S. Umdor from the Department of Economics delivered an insightful talk on “The Life and Freedom Struggle of U Tirot Sing Syiem,” highlighting the warrior’s sacrifice and guerrilla warfare tactics against the British. Professor Umdor stressed the significance of the day and praised contemporary academicians and administrators for shedding light on lesser-known heroes of India. The registrar, Colonel Omkar Singh (Retd), in his remarks, underscored the need for modern administrative acumen and the lessons that can be drawn from U Tirot Sing’s heroic efforts for a better future. He emphasized the importance of learning from history to build a more just and equitable society.

Professor Devendra Nayak, from the Department of Geography, applauded the participants for their efforts in illuminating the life and struggles of U Tirot Sing Syiem. He highlighted the necessity for the younger generation to be aware of the contributions of unsung heroes and called for increased research on these freedom fighters, whose stories are often omitted from mainstream history books. Professor Nayak urged the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) to take a leading role in organizing programmes and raising awareness about freedom fighters. He assured that the university would fully support such initiatives.

Earlier, the general secretary of NEHUSU, Toniho S Kharsati, emphasized the importance of liberty, justice, and welfare activities both on and off the NEHU campus, advocating for holistic growth inspired by the lives of freedom fighters.

The event was a fitting tribute to U Tirot Sing Syiem, celebrating his legacy and inspiring future generations to continue his fight for justice and freedom. Professor Devendra K Biswal from the Department of Zoology convened the overall program to pay homage to the brave-heart U Tirot Sing Syiem.

Also Read: Meghalaya: NEHU hosts capacity building programme on ICAR-IIHR Technologies (sentinelassam.com)