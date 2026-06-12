Meghalaya: NPP leader James Sangma elected to RS, vows to pursue ILP and eighth schedule demands

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: National People's Party (NPP) leader James Sangma was on Thursday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya after the withdrawal deadline for nominations ended without any contest.

After receiving his election certificate, Sangma said he would raise Meghalaya's demand for the Inner Line Permit in the Rajya Sabha, noting that the issue had already been endorsed through a resolution passed by the State Assembly.

He also said he would pursue the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Describing his election as a major responsibility, Sangma said the Northeast required stronger representation in Parliament to address regional concerns and issues affecting indigenous communities.

Also Read: James P.K. Sangma set for unopposed Rajya Sabha entry from Meghalaya