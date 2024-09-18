Meghalaya: Nurse Succumbs to Rabies After Puppy Bite, Sparks Healthcare Reforms

SHILLONG: It is a heart-wrenching incident that shook the healthcare circle of Meghalaya. A nurse by name Gracetyfull Marngar, who is 32 years old, lost her life due to a rabies attack after she suffered some bites from stray puppies. The brave Mid-Level Health Provider at Tynghor Health Sub Centre in the West Khasi Hills District succumbed to death on Monday after battling the disease for several weeks at the Civil Hospital Shillong.

It was two months ago when the deadly bite occurred, but Marngar had not been given the lifesaving anti-rabies vaccination. Despite all the severe treatment efforts, her condition deteriorated till doctors were helplessly against the aggressive spread of the virus. By that stage, rabies symptoms cannot be reversed.

It was on Tuesday that Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh confirmed the tragedy, expressing deep sorrow for the same. "It is a reminder of the critical importance of immediate post-exposure vaccination," she said. She stated that in reaction to this incident, the Meghalaya government would introduce reforms ensuring easier access to anti-rabies vaccines, even at the remote health sub-centres. It aims to prevent further deaths caused due to delay in treatment after exposure to rabies.

The minister said the response of the government should be urgent because, as of now, what prevails at this level of healthcare infrastructure needs to be further strengthened. Under the new policy, vaccines against rabies will be more accessible at the sub-centre level and thus may help treatment to occur much earlier in case of animal bites, which are fairly frequent in rural areas.

Marngar's death is already sending shock waves widely in the community, and attention is being drawn to the massive destruction untreated rabies can cause. The death of a healthcare worker who devoted her life to others also brings a sober reminder of the risks even frontline workers face with the manner in which she had spent her short life while serving humanity. Marngar leaves behind a grieving husband and a one-year-old child. The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at the Catholic Church Cemetery in Laitkseh, West Khasi Hills.