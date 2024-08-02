Meghalaya observes World Breastfeeding Week 2024 in state

SHILLONG: The District Health Society, National Health Mission East Khasi Hills on August 1, 2024 launched World Breastfeeding Week 2024 with the theme "Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all".

Speaking at the gathering Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the significance of sharing knowledge about breastfeeding and its benefits. Lyngdoh shared her personal experience as a mother and expressed concern about the impact of untreated measles on mental health.

The Minister advocated for enforcing mothers' rights to six months' leave after childbirth, regardless of employment status, and urged officers to ensure this policy is implemented.

She also emphasized the importance of conserving breast milk and encouraged health workers and ASHAs to raise awareness about breastfeeding benefits, stated a press release.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway celebrates World Breastfeeding Week (sentinelassam.com)