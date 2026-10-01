Meghalaya Orders Probe Into Alleged Staff Nurse Recruitment Irregularities in Nongstoin

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The West Khasi Hills District Administration on Wednesday ordered a formal inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of Staff Nurses for MCH Hospital, Nongstoin, and said the final selection list would be withheld until the inquiry is completed.

The move followed a representation by the VPP State Youth Wing alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. The Deputy Commissioner's office constituted an inquiry committee comprising Superintendent of Police H. Kharkongor and AC and Executive Magistrate E. Lyngdoh.

The administration said transparency, integrity and merit would be maintained and warned that corruption or illegal demands would be dealt with strictly under the law. It also urged candidates to avoid touts or middlemen and report any attempts to solicit money or influence the selection process.

The development followed a confrontation at the Deputy Commissioner's office after MDC Dr Iawphniaw and his supporters arrived with alleged evidence of monetary transactions involving candidates and individuals allegedly offering jobs for money. The group sought suspension of the personal interview process.

Police initially prevented the group from entering the compound, but they later entered and met the magistrate before dispersing after receiving a copy of the inquiry order. A video showed a brief confrontation between the MDC and police personnel.

The MDC had intervened on September 29 to stop the interview process. The administration said the written examination was held on September 21, with 60 candidates shortlisted for interviews scheduled for September 29 and 30.

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