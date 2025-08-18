Meghalaya overhauls school infrastructure, transforms 4,000 campuses statewide

Correspondent

Shillong: In a game-changing push for education in Meghalaya, over 4,000 schools have been transformed into modern learning hubs—outfitted with libraries, book banks, reading corners, electricity, clean toilets, safe drinking water, computers, and internet access. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hailed the sweeping upgrade as a breakthrough move to erase decades-old infrastructure gaps and ignite a new era of academic excellence across the state.

“We have made remarkable progress in addressing long-standing gaps in school infrastructure since 2018,” Sangma said. “Today, thousands of schools across Meghalaya are equipped with electricity, drinking water, clean toilets, computers and internet connectivity.”

This infrastructural revival is already showing results on the ground. Improved facilities are driving a visible surge in student enrolment and academic outcomes. The state celebrated a 96% pass rate in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations under the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) this year, a success Sangma attributed to a targeted initiative known as CM Impact. “We are beginning to see tangible results; student enrolment is rising, and academic performance is improving across all levels,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also announced transformative steps in higher education. The newly inaugurated Shillong Government College of Engineering is set to begin its first academic session, offering Civil and Electrical Engineering courses. Meanwhile, Captain Williamson Sangma State University has marked a major milestone for higher education in the state. To broaden access, 248 new posts have been sanctioned for science and commerce colleges, and new model degree colleges in Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills will offer multidisciplinary programs.

From primary classrooms to higher education institutions, Meghalaya's education system is undergoing a structural and academic renaissance—with thousands of schools now standing as symbols of progress.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Sangma unveils ‘Vision 2032’ at I-Day celebrations

Also Watch: