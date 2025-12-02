Meghalaya: Pala alleges ‘RSS-BJP Blueprint’ behind proposed One Northeast front to split anti-saffron vote

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent H. Pala alleged that the proposed One North East regional formation - reportedly involving the NPP, TIPRA Motha and others - is nothing more than a covert "RSS-BJP plan" engineered to fragment the anti-saffron electorate across the region. Furthermore, Pala argued that the emerging front is being strategically crafted as a diversionary political vessel to prevent tribal voters, traditionally wary of the BJP, from consolidating behind the Congress or other Opposition platforms. Positioning the development as an orchestrated manoeuvre within the BJP's larger expansionist strategy, Pala asserted that the new political "basket" is intended to siphon off discontented voters while ultimately aligning with the saffron establishment after the polls - a tactic he described as both deceptive and dangerous for the democratic mandate in the Northeast.

"This is a plan of the RSS and the BJP… they want to make another basket where anti-BJP elements will be put, so that they don't go to Congress or other parties," Pala said, suggesting that the BJP is acutely aware of its limitations among tribal communities and is therefore cultivating proxy political camps. He added, "They know that many of the people - the tribal people in the Northeast - don't like the BJP. So what they do is make another basket; the anti-BJP people they put into another basket so that they will not go anywhere."

Recounting a recent encounter that he claimed reinforced his suspicions, Pala alleged, "Why I'm saying so - I met a few of the leaders of the RSS and the BJP in the airport, and they openly told me that this is the plan of the BJP, so that the anti-BJP people will not go to Congress. So wherever they go, after the election they will go and work with the BJP only."

In a direct warning to voters across the Northeast, Pala further stated, "I'll be happy if they have good intentions. But if you see who are there in the basket, all our friends will be BJP only, all are ex-BJP friends. So definitely it is 100 per cent a plan of the BJP. Knowingly or unknowingly, our friends will be in that plan."

