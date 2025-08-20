Meghalaya Planning Board, PWD inspect Umshyrpi–Upper Shillong Road, find lapses

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Planning Board and PWD Roads inspected the Umshyrpi to Upper Shillong stretch today to ensure quality infrastructure construction. Some construction was found unsatisfactory, with issues in shifting of pipes and retaining walls not built properly, highlighting hurdles affecting timely progress. The assessment began at Umshyrpi Bridge to expedite the four-lane highway initiative connecting Rilbong Umshyrpi to Upper Shillong.

Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board Matbah Lyngdoh said, “We are here today to perform our role as fas as monitoring the progress and implementation of the different projects carried out by theant concern department within the state Government.” He added, “So we have decided to take up this as the site inspection to look at the progress of the construction of this Shillong Dawki road and especially this strech which is from Shillong upto 7th mile upto this Pomlum PHC junction.”

Lyngdoh highlighted grievances received from residents of West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, and parts of East Khasi Hills. “We have found after we heard from the people of this area... their constraints and the hurdles they are facing... every time they travel on this road they have to face the time challenging as far as this strech from 7th Mile upto Anjali point which takes around 2 hours.”

He noted delays tied to contractor performance, stating, “We came across few of the hurdles are related to the contractor, there are constraints they couldn’t complete the bypass of third mile.”

On the quality of construction, Lyngdoh raised concerns. “There are issue with shifting of pipes, work quality is concern,” he said. “We have seen in certain parts like retaining walls, the work is not upto the mark.”

He also pointed out a critical structural fault near the Umshyrpi Bridge. “It is found that the wall is tilting to other side... some engineers from the PWD department... observed and put forward to the contractor and to the NHIDCL... the wall will be dismantled and reconstruction of the same wall will be done in the very weeks done.”

“As a board we will sit down and make a detail kind of recommendation to the government as needed and we will do that in the due course of time,” he concluded.

The ambitious corridor, spearheaded under multiple construction packages, is part of a larger plan to enhance connectivity across Meghalaya’s hilly terrain. The construction of the four-lane road from Umshyrpi to Upper Shillong is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. This project is part of the larger Shillong–Dawki road expansion initiative. While the Umshyrpi to Upper Shillong segment is on track for completion by the end of 2025, other segments of the project are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.

