Meghalaya: Poaching buzz rattles UDP as Metbah seeks to contain defection chatter ahead of 2028 polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya scheduled to head to the polls in 2028, political speculation appears to be intensifying. Is Meghalaya's political landscape headed towards a silent power shift when the electoral contest formally begins? Rumours suggesting that a few legislators of the United Democratic Party (UDP) - one of Meghalaya's oldest regional political forces - could cross over to its alliance partner, the National People's Party (NPP), in the run-up to the next Assembly elections have injected fresh suspense into the State's political discourse. The speculation has raised questions over whether the UDP is facing internal churn amid the ruling coalition's expanding political influence.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh sought to downplay the speculation, saying such developments "shouldn't be encouraged" in electoral politics.

"I will not say that other parties are poaching; that shouldn't be encouraged at all. But I believe it is up to the individual member of the House (MLAs) to decide. So I leave it," Lyngdoh said.

Stressing the legal and political implications surrounding elected representatives changing allegiance, he added, "Supporters are free to move here and there, from one party to another party, but elected members are not free to do that. They are bound by the law and have to act accordingly."

The UDP chief also dismissed reports suggesting that Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar was preparing to switch sides to the NPP. Reacting to speculation surrounding the Mawkyrwat legislator, Lyngdoh asserted that there was no indication of the MLA severing ties with the regional party.

"As of now, there is nothing to suggest that Renikton is leaving the party," he said.

The controversy gathered momentum after several supporters of Tongkhar reportedly joined the NPP, fuelling political conjecture over possible cracks within the UDP's grassroots network in the constituency. Seeking to contain the fallout, the UDP leadership instructed its local organisational unit to assess the situation and submit feedback to the central leadership.

"In the UDP, we strongly believe that grassroots workers are the most important. We must consider them before taking any decision," Lyngdoh said. "We have asked our local leaders in Mawkyrwat to look into the matter and report back if they need any support from the party organisation."

Lyngdoh also used the occasion to defend his leadership approach within the party structure.

"I feel good that my leadership is recognised. That pushes me to improve. A leader should listen more than he speaks. That is how you learn, stay updated and act appropriately," he said.

Also Read: Amidst speculation UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh dismisses rift talk