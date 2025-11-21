Meghalaya Pollution Control Board Launches Drone Survey

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has begun an extensive drone-based survey over the Umngot and Simsang rivers amid rising public outrage over the rapid degradation of two of the state’s important water bodies. The initiative comes as the Umngot — once famed globally for its crystal-clear waters — has turned visibly muddy, triggering widespread concern among residents and environmental groups.

MPCB Chairman R Nainamalai said the survey aims to establish the full extent of pollution beyond the violations already traced to road construction. He stated, “The NHIDCL road project is one source, and there may be other sources of pollution as well.” The MSPCB has already imposed a Rs 15 lakh penalty on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the agency executing the JICA-funded Shillong–Dawki Road project, after debris and soil runoff contaminated tributaries of the Umngot in West Jaintia Hills. Following public complaints, MSPCB officials inspected the area and confirmed that construction waste and loose earth were being dumped directly into the river system. In a notice issued by Chairman Nainamalai, NHIDCL’s General Manager (Projects) was directed to pay Rs 15 lakh as environmental compensation for violations documented at four locations. Providing an update on the ongoing operations, the chairman said, “The drone survey for the Umngot river is still continuing to determine whether there are any other sources of pollution. The NHIDCL road project is one source. We aim to get complete details of the affected areas and identify any other causes of pollution. For the Simsang river, the drone survey is under way today.”

He added that similar findings had emerged in Garo Hills as well. “Even with the Simsang river, our team went for an inspection yesterday with the help of MBDA. They found the same NHIDCL implementing a road project, and the agency had dumped all the excavated soil near the river, which has entered the river. They found one location where there is a drastic violation, and the water quality has also changed to muddy.” Nainamalai confirmed that officials conducted a parallel inspection along the Simsang, where NHIDCL is again executing a road project. Officials identified a site showing “drastic violation,” where excavated material had slid into the river, altering its colour. He said the agency would face similar action.

